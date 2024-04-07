Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Sunday, April 7 (Target Joel Embiid)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Sunday, April 7.
By Peter Dewey
Sunday features a loaded NBA slate, and I'm looking to get in on all of the action, including the first basket scorer market.
While these bets are tough to predict, they usually allow bettors a chance to cash in on some favorable odds.
Today, I'm eyeing star Joel Embiid as one of my top candidates, as he's hit the first basket in 10 of his 37 games for Philly this season. Let's break down his case -- and another big man's -- on April 7:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Joel Embiid First Basket Scorer (+370)
- Bam Adebayo First Basket Scorer (+500)
Joel Embiid First Basket Scorer (+370)
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has been terrific since returning from a knee injury, and I think there’s a chance he plays on the second night of a back-to-back after playing just 23 minutes in the team's win over Memphis.
The Sixers are just three games out of the No. 3 seed, so there is plenty of room for the team to move up the standings in the last week of the season.
Embiid comes into this game with 10 first baskets in 37 games, taking the first shot more than any other player in action on Sunday (27.0 percent of the time).
He also dominated the San Antonio Spurs in his first meeting with them this season, scoring a career-high 70 points.
Embiid is a must bet – even at this shorter number – on Sunday.
Bam Adebayo First Basket Scorer (+500)
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo is now up to 13 first baskets on the season, and he leads the Heat in first shot percentage at 19.7 percent this season.
Even with Tyler Herro back in action, I think Bam is in a good spot to get an early touch against an Indiana Pacers team that has won the jump ball in just 42.3 percent of its games this season.
Bam’s 13 first baskets put him in a tie for No. 3 in that stat amongst players in action tonight. He’s worth a shot in a must-win for Miami.
