Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Sunday, March 17 (Target Kevin Durant, Wemby)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Sunday, March 17.
By Peter Dewey
There are seven games in the NBA on Sunday, and while the sports world may be looking at March Madness and the Selection Sunday show, there are a couple of NBA bets that could be quick wins on Sunday.
Of course, I'm talking about the first basket scorer market! While usually hard to hit, the first basket scorer wager keeps fans engaged in the opening possessions and can lead to you hitting it big -- if your player scores.
Here are some players I'm targeting on Sunday:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+400)
- Victor Wembanyama First Basket Scorer (+500)
- Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer (+550)
Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+400)
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is a first basket gem this season, scoring 13 total first baskets and attempting the first shot for Boston 22.0 percent of the time.
The C’s win the tip in 68.2 percent of their games, a massive advantage over the Washington Wizards, who have done that in just 34.3 percent of games.
Boston has a ton of options to score first, but Brown is the player who has seen the most first shots on the team. I’ll ride with him against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.
Victor Wembanyama First Basket Scorer (+500)
The likely Rookie of the Year, Victor Wembanyama is winning the jump ball over 55 percent of the time for the San Antonio Spurs heading into tonight’s matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
While the Spurs haven’t been a great offense this season, there are a couple of things that support Wemby scoring first.
First off, he leads the Spurs in first baskets (11) this season, and he’s also taken the first shot of the game 13.6 percent of the time, the highest mark on the team. Only Devin Vassell and Jeremy Sochan attempt the first shot over 10 percent of the time for San Antonio.
I’ll lean with Wemby if the Spurs can win the tip.
Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer (+550)
Kevin Durant has been on a tear in this market, pushing himself to nine first baskets on the season. He’s taken the first shot for the Phoenix Suns 22.0 percent of the time, with the next closest starter being Grayson Allen (15.3 percent).
KD is still somehow priced behind Devin Booker, who attempts the first shot just 5.9 percent of the time.
There’s a ton of value on KD, especially since he’s on a Phoenix team that wins the tip 71.6 percent of the time.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.