Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Sunday, March 3 (Target Jalen Brunson, Grayson Allen)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Sunday, March 3.
By Peter Dewey
Sunday's NBA slate is one loaded with superstar players, and there are several ways to bet on these games from sides, totals and the prop market.
One of the most exciting -- and quick -- props to bet is the first basket scorer of a game. While these are extremely tough to hit at times, they also offer pretty favorable odds.
To break down first basket scorers, I like to look at a team's jump ball win percentage, the player's first shot percentage, the number of first baskets they've made, and the matchup they are facing. It's a lot to consider, but why not do all the research we can to attempt to win these wagers?
With four primetime games and several intriguing matchups to look forward to on Sunday, here are my favorite first-basket scorer picks on for the NBA action on March 3:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+450)
- Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+425)
- Grayson Allen First Basket Scorer (+950)
Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+450)
The ball is going to be in Jalen Brunson’s hands more than just about every NBa player tonight, and that makes him a great bet to score the first basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
I will admit, Cleveland is the best team at winning the jump ball in the NBA on Sunday (74.6 percent of the time), so the New York Knicks may need to get a stop for this play to come through.
Still, I love Brunson at these odds.
So far this season, Brunson is taking the first shot for the Knicks – and in the game – 33.9 percent of the time. The next closest player in that statistic that is also playing on Sunday? Max Strus at 20.3 percent.
Brunson is likely going to get the first look for the Knicks, and he’s made 12 first baskets on the season. If New York wins the tip, Brunson is going to be in a great spot to score first.
Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+425)
The Boston Celtics have a favorable matchup when it comes to the jump ball, as they win the tip in 67.8 percent of their games, and their opponent on Sunday – the Golden State Warriors – only do so in 37.3 percent of their games.
So, we’re likely looking at Boston getting the first possession on Sunday.
So, why not look at Jaylen Brown, who leads the team with 12 first baskets scored this season and attempts the first shot of the game 18.9 percent of the time – also a team-high.
Jrue Holiday is second on the team in first shot percentage, but he has just five first baskets on the season. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum has 11 first baskets on the season, but he attempts the team’s first shot just 9.1 percent of the time – the lowest of all the starters.
I think Brown is a must-bet given his usage early by Boston.
Grayson Allen First Basket Scorer (+950)
This is a bit of a longshot pick, but Grayson Allen has a few things in his favor against the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.
The Phoenix Suns sharpshooter is on a team that wins the jump ball 71.7 percent of the time, a good sign for the Suns getting the first possession tonight.
Not only that, but only Kevin Durant – who is +450 in this prop – shoots the first shot of the game more than Allen this season on the Suns. KD has taken the first shot 19.2 percent of the time while Allen clocks in at 17.3 percent.
Allen is also tied with Jusuf Nurkic (six) for the most first baskets on the team this season. Don’t be shocked if the Suns guard drills a 3-pointer to open the scoring tonight.
