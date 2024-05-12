Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Sunday, May 12 (Target Mike Conley, Jalen Brunson)
By Peter Dewey
Looking to earn a quick win in the NBA playoffs on Sunday?
There are several players to target in the first basket scorer market, but I'm focusing on two point guards who take the first shot a lot more than you'd expect this season.
Let's break down the picks:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Mike Conley First Basket Scorer (+1200)
- Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+400)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Mike Conley First Basket Scorer (+1200)
All postseason long, Mike Conley has been undervalued in the first basket scorer market, especially given his first shot percentage all season long.
Among players in action on Sunday, Conley has the fourth-highest first shot percentage (13.3 percent), including the second most in the Nuggets-Timberwolves matchup behind only Nikola Jokic.
This season, Conley has 10 first baskets, the most on the Timberwolves (tied with Jaden McDaniels), and he’s already scored a first basket in this series. At +1200, he’s a steal to score first tonight.
Jalen Brunson First Basket Scorer (+400)
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson has the highest usage rate in the NBA this postseason, and he’s recorded a first basket in the Knicks-Pacers series already.
Brunson takes the first shot more than any player in action today (27.9 percent of the time), and he has 15 first baskets on the season.
Even with more defensive attention on Brunson with the Pacers moving Aaron Nesmith onto him, he still took 26 shots despite a bad foot in Game 3. I expect Brunson to get a look early on in this matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.