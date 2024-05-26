Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Sunday, May 26 (Target Luka Doncic, Mike Conley)
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on a fun prop market in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals?
One way to get engaged from the jump ball is betting on the first basket scorer market, and we’ve seen the Dallas Mavericks end up with the first bucket in each of the first two games of this series.
In Game 1, Luka Doncic scored the first bucket, although it wasn’t on the first possession. Still, he took the first two shots of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
In Game 2, Daniel Gafford caught an alley oop on the first possession for the first basket, just his fourth first basket of the season.
How should we wager on Game 3?
There are a couple players to target in this market on Sunday:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Luka Doncic First Basket Scorer (+500)
- Mike Conley First Basket Scorer (+1000)
Luka Doncic First Basket Scorer (+500)
Luka Doncic has one of the highest usage rates in the playoffs this season, and he took the first two shots of the game for Dallas in Game 1.
I expect him to have the ball in his hands early and often in Game 3, especially since he’s coming off back-to-back 30-plus point games.
Doncic has the most first baskets of any player in this series (14) and is taking the first shot 14.3 percent of the time this season. He’s a great bet at +500.
Mike Conley First Basket Scorer (+1000)
If you’ve followed these picks, then you know that I have considered Mike Conley one of the best value picks in this market on several occasions.
Conley has 10 first baskets on the season – the second most on the Wolves – yet he’s priced all the way at +1000, as if he was the player with the least first baskets on the team.
Not only that, but Conley takes the first shot of the game 12.5 percent of the time, the most on his team.
While he’s not known for his scoring, Conley should not be priced at +1000, especially after he played well offensively in Game 2 (18 points on 7-for-14 shooting).
