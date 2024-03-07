Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Thursday, March 7 (Target Nikola Jokic, Mikal Bridges)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Thursday, March 7.
By Peter Dewey
Looking for a chance a quick win in the NBA prop market on Thursday?
The First Basket Scorer market is a way to do just that, as the prop is decided in the opening minutes of the game, but it comes with the drawback of being tough to pick. Still, there are ways to make informed bets in this market, and when plays hit, they usually lead to us cashing in on some pretty favorable odds.
With seven games in action on Thursday, here are the players that I'm targeting in this market:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Mikal Bridges First Basket Scorer (+470)
- Nikola Jovic First Basket Scorer (+1100)
- Nikola Jokic First Basket Scorer (+550)
Mikal Bridges First Basket Scorer (+470)
There are two players to look at in the Brooklyn Nets-Detroit Pistons game with Cameron Johnson, Cam Thomas, and Ben Simmons all out.
That leaves Mikal Bridges and Nic Claxton as the prime targets in this matchup. But why Brooklyn and not Detroit?
Well, the Nets have won 58.1 percent of their jump balls this season, so I’m taking a shot on them to do that again tonight.
Bridges takes the first shot of the game for the Nets 19.4 percent of the time – the most on the team – although Claxton has more first baskets (13) this season. I lean toward Bridges to get the first look, especially since the Nets need him to have a big game tonight.
Nikola Jovic First Basket Scorer (+1100)
This prop may be the biggest value on the board on Thursday night.
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic is taking the first shot 22.2 percent of the time this season, leading to three first baskets. That’s the second highest percentage of any player in action tonight – his teammate Bam Adebayo is first.
Jovic is +1100 (!!) to hit this prop, which is a little wild since he has three first baskets in 19 starts. For comparison, Terry Rozier (third on the team in first shot percentage) has just one first bucket in 13 starts in Miami.
I love taking a flier on Jovic at +1100.
Nikola Jokic First Basket Scorer (+550)
Not to be confused with the Heat forward, I’m taking Denver Nuggets MVP candidate Nikola Jokic to score first against Boston on Thursday.
Jokic tormented Boston at TD Garden this season, scoring 34 points on 14-of-22 shooting in that contest. He’s made 13 first baskets this season, which is tied for the most of any player in action tonight.
In addition to that, Jokic has taken the first shot for the Nuggets in 21.7 percent of his games. While Boston’s Jaylen Brown has shorter odds than Jokic, if Denver does score first, I like the two-time MVP to be the one to make it happen.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.