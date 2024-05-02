Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Thursday, May 2 (Target Myles Turner, Tyrese Maxey)
Breaking down the best players to wager on to score first for the NBA playoff action on Thursday, May 2.
By Peter Dewey
Looking for quick thrill during the NBA playoffs on Thursday?
There are two massive Game 6 matchups in the Eastern Conference, and one way to lock in for the start of the game is by betting on a first-basket scorer.
Not only does this make the start of the game extremely entertaining, but it's also a chance to cash in on some favorable odds as well.
It's not easy to hit these bets, but using a combination of first baskets scored, first shot percentage, and some other stats, here's who I've narrowed it down to for Thursday's playoff action:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Myles Turner First Basket Scorer (+550)
- Tyrese Maxey First Basket Scorer (+550)
Myles Turner First Basket Scorer (+550)
Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner has 14 first baskets on the season – the most of any player in action tonight – despite shooting the first shot in just 14.6 percent of his games this season.
Turner scored the first basket in Game 3 of this series, and he could find himself in a favorable spot again if the Pacers try to avoid attacking shot-blocker Brook Lopez.
My concern with Turner is the low jump ball win percentage for Indiana this season (37.9 percent), but we’ve seen in this series it’s far from a guarantee that the first possession of the game results in a bucket.
With Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful, I’ll take the Pacers' top first basket scorer on the season to get us started on Thursday night.
Tyrese Maxey First Basket Scorer (+550)
Fresh off of a 46-point game in the Philadelphia 76ers’ overtime win against the New York Knicks in Game 5, I love Tyrese Maxey to stay hot tonight.
On the season, Maxey has just 11 first baskets, taking the first shot in 14.5 percent of his games, but the Knicks have struggled to guard him all series, allowing him to average over 32 points per game.
Even though Joel Embiid usually controls the first few possessions for Philly (he takes the first shot 28.9 percent of the time), Maxey still had a first basket in Game 2.
Philly has four of the five first baskets in this series, so why not take their high-volume guard at much better odds than Embiid (+340) to score first?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
