Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Thursday, May 9 (Target Jaylen Brown, Kyrie Irving)
By Peter Dewey
Betting on a first basket scorer is one of the toughest markets to predict in the NBA, but it's the playoffs, so why don't we keep rolling with at least one pick for every game?
Jaylen Brown and PJ Washington scored the first baskets in Game 1 of each of these matchups tonight, and I think the Boston Celtics wing score first again.
Here are three players to target to score first on Thursday night:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+450)
- Donovan Mitchell First Basket Scorer (+450)
- Kyrie Irving First Basket Scorer (+650)
Jaylen Brown First Basket Scorer (+450)
Jaylen Brown scored the first basket in Game 1, giving him 17 first baskets on the season, and I’m going back to the well in Game 2.
Jayson Tatum struggled in Game 1, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Jaylen take on a lead role to at least open Game 2, especially since he shoots the ball first a lot. On the season, Brown takes the first shot 20 percent of the time, the second-highest percentage of any player in action tonight.
He’s one of two players to bet on in this matchup.
Donovan Mitchell First Basket Scorer (+450)
I took Donovan Mitchell to score first in Game 1, and I still don’t mind taking a shot on him in Game 2.
The Cavs guard is the only player who has been consistently scoring for them this postseason, averaging 37.5 points per game in his last four contests.
This season, Mitchell has 15 first baskets in 63 games, taking the first shot nearly 16 percent of the time. If the Cavs win the tip – they have over 72 percent of the time – Mitchell is likely going to have the ball in his hands right away.
Kyrie Irving First Basket Scorer (+650)
With Luka Doncic clearly looking banged up in Game 1 for the Dallas Mavericks, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Kyrie Irving see a bigger role in Game 2.
Kyrie has taken the first shot 18.8 percent of the time – more than any player in this game – scoring a first basket 11 times.
Since OKC doesn’t have an elite first basket option on the roster (nobody stands out in terms of first shot percentage), I’d rather take Irving in this game and hope the Mavs win the tip.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.