Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Tuesday, April 2 (Target Jalen Green, Max Strus)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Tuesday, April 2.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday's NBA slate is loaded with intriguing games, and if you don't have time to watch -- or bet -- on all of them, you can always tune into the first few minutes with a first-basket scorer wager.
First basket scorers are tricky to hit given the variance of the beginning of games, but they also give bettors a chance to cash in on some pretty favorable odds.
Here's a look at three players that I'm targeting on April 2:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Bam Adebayo First Basket Scorer (+440)
- Max Strus First Basket Scorer (+850)
- Jalen Green First Basket Scorer (+600)
Bam Adebayo First Basket Scorer (+440)
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo has been a first basket star this season for multiple reasons.
The All-Star center has helped Miami win the jump ball 58.1 percent of the time, while his opponent tonight – the New York Knicks – wins the jump just 44.6 percent of the time.
Bam is behind only Nikola Jovic in first shot percentage on Miami, taking it 20.6 percent of the time. The big man also has 13 first baskets, behind only Nikola Jokic among players in action tonight.
I love Bam to get on the board early against the Knicks.
Max Strus First Basket Scorer (+850)
Max Strus now has eight first baskets on the season, and he’s underpriced for how often he takes the first shot of the game.
The Cleveland Cavaliers sharpshooter takes the first shot 19.0 percent of the time for the Cavs, and the team wins the jump ball 73.3 percent of the time this season.
With Donovan Mitchell struggling with his shot, Strus could be a player that the Cavs lean on early on Tuesday night.
Jalen Green First Basket Scorer (+600)
With Alperen Sengun out for the Houston Rockets, Jalen Green is going off scoring the ball, and he’s become a great player to target in the first basket market.
Green is taking the first shot 18.9 percent of the time for Houston, leading to 10 first baskets on the season.
Since March 14, Green is averaging 31.3 points per game, so I expect him to get the ball early and often for the Rockets tonight.
