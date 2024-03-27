Best NBA First Basket Scorer Picks for Wednesday, March 27 (Target Jalen Green, Mikal Bridges)
Breaking down the best first basket scorer picks in the NBA for the action on Wednesday, March 27.
By Peter Dewey
Looking to bet on a First Basket Scorer for Wednesday night's loaded NBA slate?
You've come to the right place, as I have a few picks to consider for this market, where we can cash in big even on a small wager since most of these plays are considered long shots.
Using data like first shot percentage, jump ball win percentage, first baskets scored, and more, here are my favorite players to target on March 27:
NBA First Basket Scorer Picks and Predictions
- Mikal Bridges First Basket Scorer (+500)
- Jalen Green First Basket Scorer (+600)
- Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer (+550)
Mikal Bridges First Basket Scorer (+500)
Mikal Bridges trails Nic Claxton among Brooklyn Nets players in first baskets this season, but at +500 odds I think he has some solid value on Wednesday night.
Bridges has still recorded nine first baskets on the season, and he’s taken the first shot in 20.8 percent of the team’s games – the highest percentage on the team.
The Nets are in a great spot to get the ball first against the Washington Wizards, who win the jump ball just 36.1 percent of the time this season. The Nets, on the other hand, win the tip in 55.6 percent of their games.
Bridges is the most likely player to shoot first for the Nets, so he’s worth a shot in this prop. I also don’t mind taking Claxton (+550) to score first as well.
Jalen Green First Basket Scorer (+600)
Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green hit for us on Monday night, and I’m going back to the well for him against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC does win the jump ball in over 60 percent of its games, which makes this play a little risky, but Green has been on fire as of late, averaging 33.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game over his last six contests, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 47.0 percent from 3.
He’s now up to 10 first baskets on the season, taking the first shot of the game 19.7 percent of the time. Don’t be shocked if he gets on the board early in this one.
Kevin Durant First Basket Scorer (+550)
I’m going to keep taking Kevin Durant's first basket props, as he’s taking the first shot 21.9 percent of the time for the Phoenix Suns, who win the jump ball 70.8 percent of the time this season.
The Suns take on the Denver Nuggets tonight, who win the jump in 59.7 percent of their games in the 2023-24 season, but Durant could be undervalued since Nikola Jokic is at shorter than +400 odds to score first.
KD has 10 first baskets on the season, and he’s coming off a big scoring game in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs. He’s worth a shot at this price in Denver.
