Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Friday, April 19)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Friday, April 19.
By Peter Dewey
The final matchups of the NBA play-in tournament are set for Friday night, as the No. 8 seed is up for grabs in both the Eastern and Western Conference.
The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to avoid a second straight loss at home when they take on the Sacramento Kings, but Zion Williamson's status is up in the air for Friday's action.
In the Eastern Conference, the Chicago Bulls are looking to upset a potentially shorthanded Miami Heat team.
No matter how you plan to bet on these games, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and trends to know for Friday night.
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
This game is trending towards a pick'em with Jimmy Butler potentially out for Miami, and if he's ruled out there's a key trend to know for this game.
Miami is just 1-9 against the spread as a home underdog, which it will likely be if the Heat can't play their star. On the other side, the Bulls are 7-4 ATS as road favorites. That being said, Miami has won 13 of the 22 games Butler missed in the 2023-24 regular season.
Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
The Pelicans fell to 21-20 straight up at home with their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament, and now they're slight favorites at home on Friday.
Zion Williamson won't play in this game, moving the odds in a big way -- the team is now a 1.5-point underdog -- after injuring his hamstring against the Lakers.
Sacramento pulled off an upset as a home dog against Golden State, and the team has been solid as a road favorite this season, going 10-7-1 against the spread.
