Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, May 2)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for each of the NBA playoff games on Thursday, April 2.
By Peter Dewey
Two crucial Game 6's are set to take place on Thursday night in the Eastern Conference with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks.
Philly picked up a massive road win in overtime on Tuesday night behind a monster game from Tyrese Maxey, and it's favored to force a Game 7 on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the Pacers lost as road favorites against a shorthanded Bucks squad on Tuesday, but they are favored once again at home in Game 6.
Will we get a Game 7 in either series?
If you're looking to bet on these games -- and learn some key trends for who may win -- the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and a short breakdown of what to watch in these matchups:
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
This game could see the line change in a big way based on the statuses of Milwaukee Bucks stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Both players missed Game 5, but they reportedly are close to returning.
The Pacers are 2-0 at home in this series and 15-15-1 against the spread when favored at home this season.
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
While the Knicks are sill favored to win this series, the Sixers are favored in Game 6.
Philly is 1-1 at home in this series, but overall this season the team is 22-13 against the spread as a home favorite.
The Knicks, on the other hand, are just 12-13-1 against the spread as road underdogs. Can New York avenge a brutal overtime loss on Thursday?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.