Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Friday, May 3)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for each of the NBA playoff games on Friday, May 3.
By Peter Dewey
Will we get to see Game 7s in the No. 4 vs. No. 5 matchups in the Eastern and Western Conference?
Both series are 3-2 entering Friday's action, but there are much different dynamics going on in each.
In the East, the Orlando Magic are looking to stay alive at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who won Game 5 by one point at home. Orlando handled business at Kia Center earlier in the series, and I'll need to again on Friday to force a winner-take-all Game 7.
In the West, the Dallas Mavericks picked up their second road win of the series in Game 5 to take a commanding 3-2 series lead with Game 6 in Dallas. The Los Angeles Clippers were 2-0 without Kawhi Leonard ahead of Game 5, but now they're searching for answers on the road in Game 6.
A win for L.A. would set up a Game 7 at home, but Dallas is favored to end things in six.
No matter how you want to bet on the NBA on Friday night, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds, trends, and more for tonight's action:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
No team in the NBA has been as good as a home favorite as the Orlando Magic.
Orlando is 21-6 ATS in that spot this season, including 2-0 in the playoffs with blowout wins at Kia Center.
The home team is a perfect 5-0 in this series, and Cleveland has struggled at times as a road underdog, compiling a 10-13 ATS record this season.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
These teams split the first two games in Dallas, but oddsmakers are favoring the Mavericks by a hefty margin in this game after they won by 30 in Game 5.
Dallas enters this game with a 16-14 against the spread record as a home favorite while the Clippers are 6-9 ATS as road underdogs. The total has gone 3-2 to the UNDER through the first five games of this series, but the OVER has hit in the last two matchups.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
