Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Wednesday, April 24)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for the NBA playoff action on Wednesday, April 24.
By Peter Dewey
The two No. 1 seeds in the NBA are in action for Wednesday's playoff action, as this is the first two-game slate that we've had since the playoffs got underway on Saturday.
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics blew out the Miami Heat on Sunday, although they made things a little closer than they needed to be late in the fourth quarter before eventually covering the spread with a 20-point win.
Boston is favored heavily again in Game 2 at home.
In the Western Conference, the Oklahoma City Thunder survived a late scare against the New Orleans Pelicans to take a 1-0 series lead. The Pels covered the spread though, contributing to a key trend for them in the 2023-24 season.
No matter how you plan to bet on the NBA playoffs tonight, make sure to check out the best odds in the market -- and some key trends -- below!
Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston has been elite at home, going 37-4 straight up during the regular season and covering the spread at a high rate as a home favorite (23-17-2 ATS).
Miami is the No. 2 team in the NBA as a road underdog, going 17-10 against the spread, but the Heat don't have star Jimmy Butler (MCL) for this game.
That's led to Boston being set as an odds on favorite to sweep this series.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
New Orleans covered in Game 1, continuing a trend as a road underdog, where it is 15-5-1 against the spread this season.
The Thunder have been solid at home (23-13 ATS as home favorites), but can they hold off this Pels team that features one of the best defenses in the NBA?
Oddsmakers have shifted this spread down a point from 8.5 to 7.5 in Game 2.
