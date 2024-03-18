Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Monday, March 18)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game on Monday, March 18.
By Peter Dewey
There are some massive matchups in the NBA on Monday night, with playoff spots -- and play-in sports -- rounding into form down the stretch of the regular season.
The Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers will kick things off at 7 p.m. EST, as the Cavs look to keep some distance between them and the No. 4-seeded New York Knicks, who are looking to move to 3-0 on their road trip against a tough Golden State Warriors team.
The East also has the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers facing off as they battle for the No. 6 seed in the East. With so many playoff-caliber teams in action, there are plenty of games to bet on, and BetSided has you covered with the latest odds and trends for each matchup on Monday, March 18:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland is coming off a road loss to the Houston Rockets, pushing the team to just 16-15-1 against the spread on the road this season. Indiana comes into this game at 8-3-1 ATS as a home do, but just 10-12-1 ATS as a home favorite.
It's also worth noting that the UNDER is 20-12 in the Cavs' 32 road games.
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Both of these teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday.
Boston is one of the better teams in the NBA in the second leg of back-to-backs, going 7-4 ATS, while the Pistons are a respectable 6-5 ATS. Detroit is also 17-15 ATS as a road underdog.
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Don't sleep on the UNDER in this matchup, as the Heat have been the best UNDER team on the road (26-9) so far this season.
Given Philly's recent offensive struggles, that could be a solid play. This is also the second night of a back-to-back for the Heat, who are 5-4-1 ATS in that spot this season.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Chicago blew out the Washington Wizards on Saturday, and it now gets to take on another bad team in the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Bulls are just 8-10 ATS as home favorites this season while the Blazers are 17-15 ATS as road dogs.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second meeting between these teams in as many games, and the shorthanded Jazz lost badly in Utah on Saturday.
Even without Karl-Anthony Towns, the Wolves are road favorites, a spot they are 12-10 against the spread in this season. Utah has been solid as a home dog -- 13-8 ATS -- but it may be without Lauri Markkanen again in this one.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Sacramento Kings struggled on offense against the New York Knicks on Saturday, but they have a get-right matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Memphis is solid as a road dog this season, going 16-12 against the spread, and that's not a great sign for the Kings' chances of covering (I'd still expect them to win) since they are 11-18 ATS as home favorites.
New York Knicks vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
New York has already guaranteed a split on its road trip, and the team is now 15-2 straight up when OG Anunoby plays this season. Wild.
New York enters this game 17-13-2 against the spread on the road while the Warriors, who beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, are 14-19-1 ATS at home.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Atlanta, who is just 4-7 against the spread in that spot this season.
The Lakers are desperate for a win after losing to Golden State on Saturday, and they have been solid at home (24-12 straight up), but are just 11-14 ATS as home favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.