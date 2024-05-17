Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Friday, May 17)
By Peter Dewey
Will we get a Game 7 in the Eastern Conference semifinals?
The New York Knicks are hoping to avoid that, as they lead the Indiana Pacers 3-2 entering Game 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday night.
These teams traded blowout wins in Games 4 and 5, and now they're coming into Friday with the most rest they've had all series after Wednesday and Thursday were both off days.
New York is an underdog in the odds, but it has won games as a road dog -- two of them to be exact -- in this postseason.
New York Knicks vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Knicks +5.5 (-110)
- Pacers -5.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Knicks: +180
- Pacers: -218
Total
- 216 (Over -110/Under -110)
Based on these odds, the Pacers have an implied probability of 68.55 percent to win this game and force a Game 7 at Madison Square Garden.
The home team is 5-0 in this series, and Indiana has not lost yet (5-0) at home in the playoffs.
New York covered the spread in Game 3 in Indiana, but the last two games of this series have been colossal blowouts with the favorite covering easily.
Indiana is 17-16-1 against the spread when favored at home in the 2023-24 season. The Knicks, on the other hand, are 14-14-1 ATS as road underdogs. This spread is very similar to the line we saw in Game 4 when the Pacers closed as six-point favorites.
