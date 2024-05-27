Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Monday, May 27)
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtics are just one win away from the NBA Finals, and they're in a prime spot to do that on the road in Game 4 against the Indiana Pacers.
Indiana gave Boston all it could handle in Game 4, covering the spread as a home underdog, but it ultimately blew an eight-point leading in the final three minutes to fall down 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.
With Tyrese Haliburton out, the Pacers couldn't get the job done despite huge games from Andrew Nembhard and TJ McConnell. Now, they'll look to overcome a 3-0 deficit, something that has never been done in NBA history.
Boston is once again favored in Game 4, this time by eight points with Haliburton likely to sit out this matchup after exiting Game 2 early with a hamstring injury.
Here at BetSided, we have you covered with the latest odds and trends to know for this playoff matchup:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -8 (-108)
- Pacers +8 (-112)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -325
- Pacers: +260
Total
- 222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
There are a couple of key trends to note in this one, starting with the Pacers' record without Haliburton this season.
After the Game 3 loss, Indiana is 7-7 overall when he doesn't play in the 2023-24 campaign, including multiple losses against Boston.
The loss in Game 3 also ended the Pacers' perfect 6-0 home record, although they did cover the spread, moving them to 9-3-1 against the spread as home dogs this season.
Boston, on the other hand, is a perfect 5-0 on the road in these playoffs, going 21-19-3 against the spread overall as a road favorite. The C's are 3-2 ATS on the road in the playoffs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.