Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Saturday, May 25)
By Peter Dewey
The Boston Celtics have a chance to take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday, and oddsmakers are expecting that to happen.
Boston is favored by seven points on the road with Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) up in the air for this game after missing the end of Game 2.
A dominant shooting performance from Jaylen Brown in Game 2 was enough to lead Boston to a double-digit win, but can it take the show on the road and move to 5-0 away from TD Garden this postseason?
The Pacers are going to be tough to beat at home, as they've yet to lose (6-0) in the playoffs.
No matter how you want to bet on this game

Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Celtics -7 (-110)
- Pacers +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Celtics: -270
- Pacers: +220
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Boston is not only 4-0 on the road this postseason, but it has done a solid job covering the spread as a road favorite overall, going 21-18-3 ATS, winning those games by an average margin of 9.1 points per game.
Indiana was elite all season as a home underdog -- going 8-3-1 ATS -- but Haliburton's status will be key to monitor in this one.
The Pacers star missed 13 games in the regular season, and Indiana went a pedestrian 7-6 in those matchups. It's going to be tough to beat the best team in the league -- as a major underdog -- without an All-Star like Haliburton.
If he's ruled in, this line will likely move in favor of the Pacers on Satur
