Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, April 11)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Thursday, April 11.
By Peter Dewey
The Western Conference play-in tournament could see some major clarity after a few massive matchups on Thursday night.
The Golden State Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers as they look to reach the No. 8 seed while the New Orleans Pelicans-Sacramento Kings matchup could determine whether or not New Orleans gets the No. 6 seed.
Plus, in the Eastern Conference, the New York Knicks have a shot to make a push for the No. 2 seed if they can beat the Boston Celtics.
The playoffs are just a few days away, but the BetSided team has you covered to end the regular season with the best odds and trends for these matchups on Thursday.
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
This is a massive game for the Knicks, who are in the hunt for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with three games to play.
Will Boston play its best players in this one after watching Giannis Antetokounmpo go down against it on Tuesday?
The C's are elite at home (35-3 straight up), but the Knicks have been solid on the road, going 21-17-2 against the spread.
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Chicago's magic number to clinch the No. 9 seed in the East is two, and the team has a favorable matchup with the Detroit Pistons, who are more concerned with getting the No. 1 pick at this point in the season.
Chicago enters this matchup with a 6-4 ATS record as a road favorite. The Pistons are 15-15-1 ATS as home underdogs.
Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Houston played spoiler on Tuesday night, upsetting the Orlando Magic at home. It gets a shot at the Utah Jazz, who have dropped 13 games in a row, on Thursday.
Utah is just 14-12 ATS as home dog now after being one of the best teams in the league in that spot earlier this season. Houston, on the other hand, is 4-4 ATS as a road favorite.
Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State is in the mix for the No. 8 seed in the West, as the team earned the tiebreaker over the Los Angeles Lakers with a win on Tuesday.
The Warriors are 8-2 in their last 10 games, and they're an impressive 15-5 against the spread as road favorites this season.
The Blazers -- a lottery team -- are 16-16-1 against the spread as home underdogs.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
This is a massive matchup for the Western Conference playoff race.
Sacramento is fighting to hang on to the No. 8 seed while the Pelicans are hoping to stay in the No. 6 seed.
New Orleans comes into this game with a 22-16-1 ATS record on the road while the Kings are 16-22 ATS at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.