Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, Feb. 22)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Thursday, Feb. 22.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA returns on Thursday night after the All-Star break, and bettors and fans are getting one of the best slates of the season to watch on Feb. 22.
Not only do the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers face off in primetime, but another rivalry matchup between the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks kicks off the night on TNT.
In addition to that, the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers battle with playoff positioning on the line and two of the West's best team -- the Los Angeles Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder -- do battle in OKC.
With 12 games on the slate, we have a one-stop shop for the latest odds for every game and some key trends to look out for to help bettors navigate the NBA's return in the 2023-24 season.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit has played better as of late, covering the spread in five of its last eight games before the break. The Pistons are 14-13 ATS as road dogs this season.
Indiana, on the other hand, is just 7-9-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Neither of these teams have thrived in this spot in the 2023-24 season, but the UNDER has been money in Toronto's home games this season, going 17-10.
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
This is an interesting matchup with so many key players out on both sides (Joel Embiid, Julius Randle are the All-Stars missing), but the Knicks did blow out the Sixers the last time these teams met.
However, New York is just 5-10-1 ATS as a road underdog this season.
Orlando Magic vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Orlando is the best team against the spread in the NBA, and the team is 13-10 ATS as a road dog. The Cavs, who entered the break as the hottest team in the league, are 11-9-1 ATS as home favorites.
Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
These teams have split their meetings this season with a double-digit win coming for each squad.
The Suns have struggled against the spread overall, but they are 5-4 ATS as road underdogs. Dallas is 8-10 ATS as a home favorite this season.
Boston Celtics vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Boston has struggled to cover the spread as a road favorite, but the Bulls are one of the best teams ATS as a home dog, going 7-3-1.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
OKC has thrived as home favorite this season, going 15-7 against the spread. The Clippers have struggled as road dogs, going 3-5 ATS. Still, at a near pick'em this game is a true toss up.
Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Houston has struggled on the road this season, going just 7-14-1 ATS as a road underdog.
New Orleans has covered the spread in 10 of 18 games as a home favorite.
Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
This may be a game to bet on... Washington?
In 28 games as road underdogs, the Wizards are a shocking 18-9-1 ATS.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Utah has been one of the best home teams to bet on this season, going 7-3 ATS as home favorites. The Hornets, on the other hand are just 8-17 ATS as road dogs, the second worst mark in the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
These teams played a multiple overtime thriller the last time they matched up, and both are playing well coming into this game winning more than 50 percent of their last 10 games.
Golden State is just 7-14 ATS as a home favorite this season, which is a concern in this matchup.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The best bet in this game may be on the total, as the Kings' home games have hit the over 16 times in 24 tries.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.