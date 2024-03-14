Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, March 14)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on March 14.
By Peter Dewey
The six-game slate in the NBA on Thursday night is a doozy as playoff teams like the New York Knicks, Los Angles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder are all in action.
And, the nationally televised games on Thursday can't get much better:
- Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Not only do we get to see Jayson Tatum square off with Kevin Durant, but MVP candidates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic duel in the late window with the Thunder's battle for the No. 1 seed in full swing with Denver.
No matter how you plan on betting on these matchups, theBetSided team has you covered with odds widgets that display the latest -- and best odds -- available for each game. Plus, there are some key trends to know before wagering on tonight's action.
Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Kevin Durant's 45-point game in Phoenix wasn't enough to beat Boston earlier this season, and now the Suns are road dogs (6-5 ATS this season) against a Boston team that is 29-3 at home this season.
The C's are also 18-14 ATS as home favorites, winning those games by an average margin of 15.4 points per game.
Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Houston has been elite at home this season, going 10-5-1 against the spread as a home favorite and 21-11 straight up in 32 home games this season.
Washington is 20-13-1 ATS as a road dog, but the team is just 11-54 overall this season.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Chicago is playing the second game of a back-to-back, a spot that the team is 6-5 ATS this season.
The Bulls are also solid as home dogs, 8-6-1 against the spread, but they have failed to cover in three of their last four games in that spot. Los Angeles is 12-10 ATS as a road favorite this season.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
This is going to be a tough game for Philly, who is still down Joel Embiid and failed to score over 80 points in two straight games against the New York Knicks this week.
Milwaukee has struggled as a home favorite (13-15-1 ATS), but it should win this game given Philly's injury issues.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Oklahoma City failed to cover at home in its last game, but the team is No. 3 in the NBA in terms of ATS record at home, going 22-11 this season.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Dallas, who played the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Dallas is is 7-3 ATS in that spot this seasn -- the second-best mark in the NBA.
New York Knicks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
This is an interesting duel of two of the best trends (against the spread) in the NBA.
Portland is playing the second night of a back-to-back, and the team is 9-2 ATS in that spot this season -- the best mark in the league.
Meanwhile, the Knicks are 9-3 against the spread as road favorites, and the team is 13-2 straight up with OG Anunoby in action (he returned to the lineup on Tuesday). This should be an interesting game to figure out.
