Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, May 16)
By Peter Dewey
There's just one playoff game on Thursday night, and it's a closeout game for the Denver Nuggets.
Denver has won three games in a row to take a 3-2 series lead on the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota had won six straight games to open the postseason, but after two losses at home and a loss in Game 5, Denver is now heavily favored to win this series.
Despite that, the Nuggets are not favored in Game 6, sitting as 2.5-point underdogs. They did win as underdogs in both Game 3 and 4 in Minnesota.
No matter how you bet on this game, the BetSided team has you covered with the odds, trends and more for Game 6:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Nuggets +2 (-110)
- Timberwolves -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Nuggets: +110
- Timberwolves: -130
Total
- 204.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
All season long, Minnesota has struggled against the spread as a home favorite, going just 16-23-2.
That could be problematic in Game 6, especially with such a short spread and the fact that Denver is now 6-6 straight up as a road underdog.
The defending champs are now 3-1 straight up on the road in these playoffs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
