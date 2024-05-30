Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Thursday, May 30)
By Peter Dewey
The Minnesota Timberwolves are not done yet.
Down 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals, the Wolves upset the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 in Dallas on Tuesday night, but they still have a long way to go if they want to become the first NBA team to ever erase a 3-0 series deficit.
That being said, oddsmakers have favored the Wolves on Thursday night in Game 5, a sign that we could get a Game 6 on Saturday between these teams.
Minnesota dropped the opening two games of this series at Target Center, but can it take some momentum from the Game 4 win in Thursday's contest?
No matter how you want to bet on this game, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and trends for the Western Conference Finals.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +4.5 (-110)
- Timberwolves -4.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +145
- Timberwolves: -175
Total
- 209.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Let's be honest, the Wolves have struggled at home over their last two playoff series, going 1-2 against Denver and 0-2 so far in this series.
This season, the Wolves are 17-25-2 against the spread as home favorites, a bad sign for them in this game as short favorites. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are 13-11 against the spread as road dogs and have the best road ATS record in the NBA.
Teams that are up 3-0 in a series in NBA history are 155-0, so Dallas is still expected to win this series, but will it come in Game 5?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
