Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, April 16)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Tuesday, April 16.
By Peter Dewey
Postseason basketball is upon us, as the Western Conference play-in tournament kicks off on Tuesday night.
The No. 7 seed is up for grabs between the Los Angeles Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans, and NOLA was unable to avoid the play-in after getting blown out by the Lakers on Sunday. Can Los Angeles pick up yet another big win tonight?
In the No. 9 vs. No. 10 matchup, the Golden State Warriors are favored on the road against the Sacramento Kings. These teams went to seven games in the playoffs last season, but now it's a win-or-go-home matchup to have a chance to play for the No. 8 seed on Thursday.
The BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and trends for these play-in tournament matchups:
Los Angeles Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Los Angeles is 2-0 in the Play-In Tournament with LeBron James on the roster, earning the No. 7 seed each time. It also has blowout wins in big spots against the Pelicans, dominating them in the In-Season Tournament and in a huge game on Sunday.
Even though the Lakers are just 19-21 straight on the road, the Pelicans are 20-20 ATS and 21-19 straight up at home.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Only the Dallas Mavericks (19-4 ATS as road favorites) have a better against the spread record when favored away from home than Golden State (15-6) this season.
There are a couple of key trends I don't love for the Kings, who are just 18-23 ATS at home overall and 4-6 straight up since Malik Monk was injured.
The Warriors are 0-2 in the Play-In Tournament in their franchise history, but can they cover and win as favorites here?
