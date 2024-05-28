Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Tuesday, May 28)
By Peter Dewey
Will the Western Conference Finals come to an end on Tuesday night?
The Dallas Mavericks are up 3-0 in the series and favored by 2.5 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are hoping to extend the series with a road win.
Dallas has been great in closeout games at home this postseason, but the Wolves are 5-2 against the spread as road underdogs. What gives in Game 4?
No matter how you want to bet on this matchup, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds, trends and things to know for Game 4:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Timberwolves +2.5 (-110)
- Mavericks -2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Timberwolves: +120
- Mavericks: -142
Total
- 210 (Over -108/Under -112)
Kyrie Irving is a perfect 14-0 in closeout games in his NBA career, and he and Luka Doncic will look to keep that rolling Game 4.
The Timberwolves are 5-2 straight up and against the spread as road underdogs this postseason, but they've yet to pick up a win in this series, struggling mightly in clutch time.
Dallas is now 19-16 against the spread as a home favorite, and it is a perfect 2-0 in closeout games at home in this postseason. Could Dallas punch its ticket to the Finals tonight?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
