Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Wednesday, April 10)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Wednesday, April 10.
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday night's NBA action is littered with teams playing the second night of a back-to-back after 28 squads were in action on Tuesday.
There are just eight games on Wednesday night, but bettors still could take advantage of some key trends -- and some playoff implications when betting on this slate.
The BetSided team has you covered for this slate with the best odds and trends for every single game, including the Milwaukee Bucks-Orlando Magic matchup that could have some major implications on the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today
Best NBA Trends to Know for Wednesday, April 10
- The Memphis Grizzlies are 20-15 against the spread as road underdogs this season.
- The Dallas Mavericks are 10-3 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back.
- The Orlando Magic are 8-6 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.
- The Denver Nuggets are just 4-8 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.
- The Atlanta Hawks are just 5-9 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.
- The Miami Heat are just 15-23 against the spread at home this season.
- The Suns are 8-6 against the spread as road underdogs.
