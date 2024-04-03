Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Wednesday, April 3)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Wednesday, April 3.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA is entering the home stretch of the 2023-24 season, and there are nine more games to dive into on Wednesday night.
Two of the biggest matchups of the night take place in the late window, with the Orlando Magic taking on the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers. Both of the winners of those matchups will be in a good spot for playoff position in their respective conferences.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers and Wizards are both playing the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday, but this is a game that Los Angeles desperately needs to make a push for a better spot in the play-in tournament in the West.
Los Angeles is just 4-9 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season, but the Wizards are even worse at 3-9. Bettors may want to wait for the official injury reports before wagering on this game.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
This could end up being an unwatchable game unless you plan on betting on it.
The Portland Trail Blazers -- one of the worst teams in the West -- have dropped 10 in a row, and now they take on a Charlotte Hornets team that is 2-8 in its last 10 games. The Hornets are 17-20 ATS at home this season while Portland is 19-18 ATS on the road.
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
The Atlanta Hawks are favored at home (a spot that they're 11-15 against the spread this season) against the Detroit Pistons (19-17 ATS as road dogs).
Atlanta has the worst ATS record in the NBA, making it a tough team to bet on all season long.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
The Oklahoma City Thunder won their first matchup against the Boston Celtics this season, but Boston is 32-3 straight up at TD Garden entering this game.
The Thunder (7-4-1 ATS as road dogs) will look to upset a Boston team that is 20-15 ATS as a home favorite.
Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
The Brooklyn Nets are struggling right now, losing seven of their last 10 games, and they have been a tough team to bet on as a home dog (9-11-3 ATS).
Indiana is looking to hang on to a top-six seed in the East, but the team hasn't been automatic as a road favorite, going 6-6 against the spread this season.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Memphis has been a much better team on the road (17-22) than at home (8-28), but does it have enough firepower to compete with one of the NBA’s best teams?
The Grizzlies did upset the Bucks earlier this season, and Milwaukee is playing the second night of a back-to-back, a spot it is just 6-6 ATS in this season. The Grizz are 19-15 ATS as road underdogs.
Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for a Toronto Raptors team that has been short-handed for quite some time, losing 14 straight games.
Toronto is 5-7 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back while the Timberwolves are 5-6 in that spot.
Orlando Magic vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
New Orleans is looking to hang on to the No. 6 seed in the West, but the team is coming off a tough loss to the Suns, but it is at home where it is 20-17 ATS this season.
The Magic, who have dominated for bettors are home, are still No. 4 in the league in ATS record on the road at 22-14.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Both of these teams are in desperate need of a win on Wednesday as they fight for playoff position.
The Cavs come into this matchup with a 9-9 ATS record as road dogs, while the Suns are just 13-17-1 ATS as home favorites.
