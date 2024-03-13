Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Wednesday, March 13)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Wednesday night, March 13.
By Peter Dewey
Wednesday night brings a loaded nine-game slate in the NBA that features an NBA Finals rematch from last season between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat.
Denver has won seven consecutive regular season meetings between these teams, including the last matchup in Denver earlier this season. Can the Nuggets pull out yet another win?
This isn't the only big game on Wednesday, as we have the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New Orleans Pelicans in a battle of playoff teams and the Los Angeles Lakers looking for revenge against the Sacramento Kings later in the night.
With so many games to bet on, BetSided has you covered with a one-stop shop for the latest (and best) odds for each game, as well as some key trends to look into for tonight's action.
Let's break it all down for Wednesday in the NBA:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Toronto Raptors vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit is coming off a win at home against the Charlotte Hornets, and the team may have a chance to upset and beat up the Toronto team in this one.
The Pistons are 15-16-1 against the spread after getting their second cover as a home favorite this season on Monday, while the Raptors are 17-15-1 ATS on the road. Toronto's injury report will be key to monitor after Immanuel Quickley missed the team's last game.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
The Orlando Magic need this game in the Eastern Conference playing race, and luckily they're money at home this season, going a league-best 13-3 against the spread as home favorite.
The Nets, on the other hand, are just 9-13 against the spread as road dogs this season.
Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana is playing the second night of a back-to-back, a spot the team has struggled in this season, going an NBA-worst 2-9 against the spread.
Is that enough to bet on the Bulls? Chicago was blown out at home on Monday, and the team is just 12-12 ATS as a road dog.
Neither side is looking too enticing in this one.
Denver Nuggets vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Denver won the first meeting this season between these teams, but the team has struggled a little on the road, going 13-18-1 against the spread -- one of the worst marks in the NBA.
Miami -- who is set as a home underdog -- may not be a great bet though. The team is just 1-6 ATS in that spot this season.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Memphis, who played the lowly Washington Wizards on Tuesday and won.
Memphis is 5-6 against the spread in that spot, but it luckily takes on a Charlotte team that is awful on the road and lost outright to Detroit on Monday. The Hornets are an NBA-worst 12-21 ATS on the road this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
These are two playoff-caliber teams, but the Cavs' injury report will be key to watch after Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Max Strus and Dean Wade missed Monday's loss to Phoenix.
New Orleans is 12-10 against the spread as a home favorite, and it could have a major advantage in this game if Mitchell sits.
Golden State Warriors vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
There are a couple of trends in this one that favor Golden State, but bettors will want to make sure Steph Curry (ankle) plays in this game after he missed the Warriors' last two games.
Dallas is just 10-12 against the spread as a home favorite, but the Warriors are No. 2 in the NBA with a 10-5 ATS record as road dogs.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
Portland was blown out by Boston on Monday night, and the team finds itself as a home dog (12-15 ATS in that spot this season) again on Wednesday.
The Atlanta Hawks are tough to trust in the betting markets, as they are 22-42 ATS this season -- the worst record in the NBA.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers lost at home to the Kings the last time these teams played, but Sacramento hasn't been as great at home, going 11-18 against the spread this season.
There is one trend that has been money for the Kings at home, though. The OVER is 19-10-1 in the team's 29 home games.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.