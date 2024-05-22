Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game Today (Wednesday, May 22)
By Peter Dewey
The Minnesota Timberwolves are favored at home in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.
This is a battle between two teams that not many people had both making the Western Conference Finals, but defense has carried these two squads, especially in the playoffs.
Minnesota finished the regular season with the best defensive rating in the NBA, and the Mavericks made their push at that crown, playing the No. 1 defense in the league over the final 15 games of the regular season.
There is star power galore in this matchup with Anthony Edwards, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving all looking to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals.
No matter how you want to bet on Game 1 of this series, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and key trends to know on Wednesday night.
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Mavericks +4.5 (-112)
- Timberwolves -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Mavericks: +150
- Timberwolves: -180
Total
- 208 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dallas comes into this game with a .500 record against the spread as a road underdog, going 11-11 in the 2023-24 season.
Minnesota has not been as good as a home favorite (17-23-2 ATS), but it did dominate its last game at Target Center, winning by 45 points against the defending champion Denver Nuggets.
During the regular season, these teams played four times with the Timberwolves winning three of the matchups, but none of them occurred after Jan. 31. Dallas has been a much different team since then thanks to trade acquistions like Daniel Gafford and PJ Washington.
Game 1 should serve as a base level for how these teams will match up with their current rosters.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
