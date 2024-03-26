Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Tuesday, March 26)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Tuesday, March 26.
By Peter Dewey
Tuesday night brings a smaller slate in the NBA, with just four games to bet on, but they are some elite matchups.
The Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks face off for the second and final time this season on Tuesday, and they will be followed on national television by the Dallas Mavericks and Sacramento Kings.
Plus, the Golden State Warriors look to hold on to the No. 10 seed in the West when they take on the Miami Heat.
Here at BetSided, we have you covered with the best odds and trends for tonight's action:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $200 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
The Lakers won the first meeting against the Bucks in L.A., but they are road dogs in this one.
The Bucks are 15-16-1 ATS as home favorites, but the Lakers are 11-10 ATS as road dogs.
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Golden State has been elite on the road, going 11-7 against the spread as a road dog this eason.
The Heat, on the other hand, are just 12-14 ATS as home favorites, and could be without some key rotation players tonight.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
The Oklahoma City Thunder were blown out by the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night, and now they're back on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans.
New Orleans is 19-14 ATS at home while the Thunder are 18-16-1 ATS on the road.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas and Sacramento are both on the second night of a back-to-back in this game.
This season, the Mavs are 8-3 ATS in that spot -- the second-best mark in the NBA. Meanwhile, the Kings are are just 4-8 ATS in that spot.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.