Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Wednesday, March 20)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game on Wednesday, March 20.
By Peter Dewey
After a lighter NBA slate on Tuesday, we're back with eight games on Wednesday night, including some potential playoff matchups.
The night kicks off with the Miami Heat taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, in what could be a No. 3 vs. No. 6 matchup (I'm just projecting) in the Eastern Conference playoffs this season.
Plus, the two top teams in the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, are playing later on in the night, which always could be an Eastern Conference Finals matchup.
In addition to those four squads, the Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Oklahoma City Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns will all also look to improve their playoff standing.
This should be a fun night in the NBA, and the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and trends to know for every game!
Miami Heat vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Both teams have been banged up entering this game, with Donovan Mitchell dealing with a knee injury and Jimmy Butler missing the team's last two games with a foot injury.
Miami has been great as a road underdog this season -- 14-9 against the spread, while the Cavs are just 12-13-1 ATS as home favorites.
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit took a massive loss in Boston on Monday night, but the team is back at home, where it is 14-13-1 against the spread as an underdog against the Indiana Pacers.
The Pacers, who lost to the Cavs on Monday, are looking for a road win. They are 5-5 ATS as road favorites and 17-16 straight up on the road this season.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston has been dominating every team in its path, and now it takes on the No. 2 seed in the East, the Milwaukee Bucks, on Wednesday.
The Bucks enter this game with a 2-6 ATS record as road dogs -- the worst mark in the league. After Monday's win over Detroit, Boston is now 20-14 against the spread as a home favorite.
Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
The Toronto Raptors are trying to navigate life without Scottie Barnes, and they've lost seven straight and nine of their last 10 coming into this matchup with the Sacramento Kings.
Sacramento is 8-6-1 against the spread when favored on the road this season while the Raptors are just 5-11 ATS as home dogs.
Utah Jazz vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
The Thunder won the last game between these teams in OKC by 14, and they’ve shown all season that they are elite as home favorites, going 19-10 against the spread.
The Jazz, on the other hand, are just 10-17-1 against the spread as road dogs, which is the fifth-worst record in the NBA.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
Give the Grizzlies credit, they have been a great team to bet on the road this season, going 17-12 against the spread as a road underdog.
Plus, the team is actually 15-19 straight up on the season away from home, a shocking mark considering that Memphis is 23 games below .500.
On the other hand, the Warriors are just 10-18 as a home favorite – the fourth-worst mark in the NBA.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
The Phoenix Suns need a win to keep themselves in the mix for the No. 6 seed -- or higher -- in the West, but they are just 11-17-1 against the spread as home favorites this season.
Philly enters this game with a 8-8 ATS record as a road underdog.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
The Los Angeles Clippers are in danger of falling into the No. 5 spot in the West, but the trends favor them as road favorites against Portland on Wednesday.
The Clips are 13-10 ATS as road favorites while Portland is 13-15-1 ATS as a road dog.
