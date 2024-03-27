Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Game (Wednesday, March 27)
Breaking down the best odds and trends to help you bet on the NBA on Wednesday, March 27.
By Peter Dewey
NBA fans, buckle up for one of the biggest slates remaining in the 2023-24 regular season, as there are 12 games on Wednesday night, culminating with a terrific matchup on ESPN between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets.
There are plenty of playoff-caliber teams in action, starting at 7 p.m. EST with the Golden State Warriors looking to stay alive in the Western Conference play-in tournament against the Orlando Magic.
Plus, some teams can play spoiler to other squad's playoff chances with a win in this 12-game slate. No matter how you plan to bet, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and trends for the games on Wednesday, March 27:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
For the second time in as many games, the Cavs and Hornets will face off, but this time it'll be in Charlotte.
The Cavs won at home in a blowout on Monday, but the Hornets are better when they're at home, going 14-15 ATS as home dogs compared to 12-25 ATS as road dogs this season. Cleveland is 8-9-1 ATS when favored at home.
New York Knicks vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks are looking to keep rolling in a favorable matchup against the banged-up Toronto Raptors.
The Raps are just 5-14 ATS as home dogs -- one of the worst marks in the NBA this season.
Meanwhile, New York is an impressive 9-3-1 ATS as a road favorite this season.
Golden State Warriors vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Golden State, who is looking to stay in the play-in tournament picture in the West. The Warriors are 8-5-1 ATS in that spot this season.
However, they have to face arguably the best home team in the league, as the Magic have gone 24-10 ATS at home this season. This should be a fun meeting.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
The Washington Wizards enter this game on a three-game winning streak, and they may be able to extend it to four against a Brooklyn team that is just 13-23 ATS on the road this season -- the second-worst mark in the NBA.
Washington has struggled as a home dog 9-19 ATS, and the team is a league-worst 11-23 ATS at Capital One Arena.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
The Atlanta Hawks pulled off a shocking upset -- and cover -- against Boston on Monday, and now they're home favorites against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Portland is 18-16 against the spread as a road dog this season while Atlanta is just 10-15 ATS as a home favorite.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
The Los Angeles Clippers are 1-9 against teams above .500 since the All-Star break, including a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
Philly is looking to pull off an upset at home, where it is just 2-6 ATS as an underdog.
Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
The Indiana Pacers upset the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, and they are road favorites against the Chicago Bulls tonight.
Indiana is 6-5 ATS when favored on the road this season, but the Bulls have held their own at home when set as dogs -- going 8-8-1 ATS.
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit is in full tank mode, sitting plenty of key players in a blowout loss to the Knicks on Monday. Minnesota is looking to secure a top seed in the West, and the team is favored at home in this one.
The Wolves are 13-15-2 ATS in that spot this season while Detroit is 17-17 ATS as a road dog.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Los Angeles Lakers, who did not have LeBron James against the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Lakers are just 3-9 ATS in that spot this season, but this could be a favorable matchup with a Memphis team that is 8-27 straight up and 14-21 ATS at home.
Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
The Oklahoma City Thunder are elite as home favorites, going 19-11 against the spread this season, but this is also the second night of a back-to-back (7-4 ATS in that spot this season).
Houston has won just 10 road games this season and has a 10-16-1 ATS record as a road underdog.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
On Monday, the San Antonio Spurs upset the Phoenix Suns without Victor Wembanyama and now they'll look to make a statement on the road where they are 18-18 ATS this season.
Utah has been better against the spread at home (22-14), but the team entered this game on a six-game losing streak.
Phoenix Suns vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is back at home -- and favored -- in this one.
The Nuggets are 17-16-1 ATS as home favorites, while Phoenix is 6-6 ATS as a road dog. I have a hard time trusting the Suns at all after a disappointing showing against the Spurs on Monday.
