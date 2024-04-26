Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Friday, April 26)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for the NBA playoff action on Friday, April 26.
By Peter Dewey
After seeing two road teams win on Tuesday night in their Game 2 action (the Dallas Mavericks and Indiana Pacers), those same teams are back in action Friday for Game 3.
As each of these series shifts to a new location, there are plenty of storylines to look out for:
Will Kawhi Leonard's health improve enough for the Los Angeles Clippers to steal a game in Dallas?
Will the Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant avoid a 3-0 deficit against the Minnesota Timberwolves?
Does Giannis Antetokounmpo return from a calf injury with the Milwaukee Bucks tied 1-1?
Oddsmakers are expecting some close games on Friday night, and the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and some key trends to know before betting on this Game 3 action:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana is heavily favored at home after winning Game 2 with Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful and Khris Middleton questionable.
The Pacers are 14-14-1 ATS as home favorites, but the Bucks are an NBA-worst 3-8 ATS as road underdogs this season.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas could be down multiple key players in this one with Daniel Gafford listed as questionable and Tim Hardaway Jr. already ruled out, but oddsmakers still have the Mavs favored at home.
The Mavs are 15-13 against the spread when favored at home, while the Clippers are just 5-8 ATS as a road underdog.
Kawhi Leonard (questionable) should play in this one, but he struggled in Game 2.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Minnesota has dominated the first two games of this series, but the Suns are favored at home in Game 3.
The Wolves are just 8-9 ATS as road underdogs (Phoenix is 15-19-1 ATS as a home favorite), but the team's defense has given the Suns fits early on in this series.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.