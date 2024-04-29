Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Monday, April 29)
Breaking down the best odds for each of the NBA playoff games on Monday, April 29.
By Peter Dewey
There's a chance that two teams could advance to the second round of the playoffs in the Western Conference as the Denver Nuggets (3-1) and Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0) are looking to close out their respective series.
In the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are aiming to take a 3-1 series lead against the Miami Heat after bouncing back in a big way to take Game 3 in Miami.
The higher seed is favored in each game tonight, which means we have a pair of road favorites to consider betting on.
The BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and trends for these playoff games on Monday night:
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Boston comes into this game with a 19-17-3 against the spread record as a road favorite this season, and it should also benefit from one concerning trend with the Heat.
Miami is an NBA-worst 1-10 against the spread as a home underdog, and it was blown out as a major underdog in Game 3.
The C's are 2-1 against the spread in this series despite being favored heavily in each game.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
There are a couple of concerning trends with the New Orleans Pelicans at home, as they went just 21-19 straight up there in the regular season and 6-6 ATS as home underdogs.
The Thunder are just 13-14 ATS as road favorites after winning and covering in Game 3, but can they do it again tonight?
OKC's defense has been the key in this series, allowing 92 or fewer points in each game.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
The Denver Nuggets won both games at home to open this series, covering in one of them, but they may not have Jamal Murray (questionable, calf) in this game.
The Lakers enter this matchup with a 15-12 against the spread record as road underdogs, and it's worth noting that LeBron James is now 15-12 straight up in elimination games in his career.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.