Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Saturday, May 18)
By Peter Dewey
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and the Dallas Mavericks face their second straight closeout Game 6, as they found themselves in this spot in the first round against the Los Angeles Clippers.
Dallas stole Game 5 in Oklahoma City Thunder to take a commanding 3-2 series lead on the No. 1-seeded Thunder, but we've already seen the Minnesota Timberwolves force a Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference.
Can OKC do the same on Saturday?
No matter how you plan on betting on this matchup, the BetSided team has you covered with the latest odds and trends for this Game 6 showdown:
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Thunder +4 (-110)
- Mavericks -4 (-110)
Moneyline
- Thunder: +150
- Mavericks: -180
Total
- 209.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dallas is favored to close out this series at home, and it did win Game 6 in Dallas in the first round to finish off the Los Angeles Clippers.
These teams have traded off games in this series on multiple occasions, with OKC pulling off a huge comeback in Game 4 to even the series at two games apiece.
Dallas enters Game 6 with an 18-15 ATS record as a home favorite. The Thunder are 8-8-1 ATS as road dogs in the 2023-24 campaign.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
