Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Thursday, April 25)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for the NBA playoff action on Thursday, April 25.
By Peter Dewey
We have a trio of Game 3s in the NBA on Thursday night, and the New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Denver Nuggets could all go up 3-0 in their respective series with a road win.
Both the Knicks and Nuggets won in dramatic fashion on Monday night, but only Denver is favored on the road out of these three higher seeds.
Can the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers or Orlando Magic make a move to turn this series in their favor?
We'll find out tonight, and no matter how you want to bet on these matchups, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and trends for Thursday's action:
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
There wasn't a single team in the NBA better as a home favorite this season than the Orlando Magic (19-6 against the spread), but they've struggled mightily shooting the ball in the playoffs.
Cleveland was just 10-11 as a road underdog this season, but the UNDER has been the move in this series with both games falling short of 200 total points. That's led to a total under 200 in Thursday's meeting.
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Oddsmakers aren't sold on the Knicks on the road, setting them as 4.5-point underdogs after they escaped Monday night's contest with a gritty last-second win.
Philly was elite when favored at home in the regular season (and play-in tournament), going 21-12 against the spread.
New York was one of the better road teams in the NBA (23-18 straight up), but it was just 11-12-1 ATS as a road underdog during the regular season.
Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The Nuggets have now won six straight playoff games and nine straight games overall against the Lakers since last season's Western Conference Finals.
Los Angeles has blown halftime leads in each of the first two games of the series, and now it'll look to pick up a win as an underdog at Crypto.com Arena.
Denver was just 13-18-1 ATS as a road favorite in the 2023-24 regular season while the Lakers went 5-7 against the spread as home underdogs.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.