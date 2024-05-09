Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Thursday, May 9)
By Peter Dewey
After just one NBA game on Wednesday night, we're back with a pair of Game 2s in the NBA playoffs with both No. 1 seeds looking to take 2-0 series leads.
The Boston Celtics have moved to odds on favorites to win the title after dominating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1, their fourth straight win by double digits, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are also surging in the futures market after a statement win at home in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks.
No matter how you plan on betting on Game 2 in each series, the BetSided team has you covered with the best odds and key trends to know for these playoff matchups:
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston flexed its muscle in Game 1, blowing out the Cleveland Cavaliers behind big games from Derrick White and Jaylen Brown.
The Celtics have now won five of their six games in the playoffs -- all by double digits -- covering the spread in every win.
Cleveland has yet to win a road game (0-4 straight up) and the team hasn't covered in those games, falling to 10-15 ATS as a road underdog this season.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
Well, the Oklahoma City Thunder may not be too young to win an NBA title.
The Thunder dominated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1, and Luka Doncic (knee) did not look healthy in the Game 1 matchup, a major concern for the Mavs going forward.
OKC is now 25-13 against the spread as a home favorite while Dallas is 9-11 against the spread as a road underdog.
