Best NBA Odds and Trends for Every Playoff Game Today (Tuesday, April 23)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for the NBA playoff action on Tuesday, April 23.
By Peter Dewey
We have more NBA playoff action on Tuesday night with a trio of Game 2s after some interesting results on Saturday and Sunday.
Every spread for Tuesday's action is within three points, a sign that we could be in for some close games all night.
No matter how you plan to bet on the NBA playoffs, the BetSided team has you covered daily with the best odds and trends for the playoff matchups.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA playoffs, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets -- if their bet wins.
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Minnesota blew out Phoenix in Game 1 of this series behind a massive game from Anthony Edwards.
The Wolves are not a great team against the spread at home (15-21-2 ATS as home favorites), but they do hit the UNDER at a high rate at Target Center (22-19-1).
Can Phoenix cover as a road dog where it is 9-7 ATS on the season?
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Indiana got a bit of a punch to the gut on Sunday night, getting blown out by Milwaukee behind a massive game from Damian Lillard.
The Bucks, who came into that game as slight dogs, are now 4-1 ATS as home underdogs but are favored in this game.
Indiana was 13-11-1 ATS as a road dogs in the regular season.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
Dallas dominated as a road favorite in the regular season, going an NBA-best 19-4 against the spread, but the team came up short in Game 1 of the first round.
Kawhi Leonard's status will be key in this game, but the Clippers are now 8-7 without him on the season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.