Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Friday, Feb. 2)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game in action on Friday, Feb. 2.
By Peter Dewey
Friday night features a 10-game slate with a few intriguing matchups, including the Orlando Magic taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves in what should be a defensive showdown.
Before betting on Friday's slate, make sure to take a look at the latest odds and trends in each game, which we have covered for you below!
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
The Clippers improved to 10-6 against the spread as a road favorites with a blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night, and they'll look to keep it rolling against the awful Detroit Pistons tonight.
Detroit is 10-9-1 ATS as a home underdog, but the team has won just 6-41 on the season. Meanwhile, the Clippers have won 23 of their last 28 games.
Miami Heat vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Miami finally snapped its seven-game losing streak on Wednesday night, and now it gets a favorable matchup in Washington against the struggling Wizards.
However, bettors may want to avoid betting on the spread in this one. Washington is just 6-12 ATS as a home dog, but the Heat are 3-5-1 ATS as road favorites. The trends certainly don't match up well.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Two more teams that struggle against the spread!
Atlanta has the worst ATS record in the NBA and the second worst as a road underdog (5-11 ATS) this season.
Meanwhile, the Suns have been a mess as home favorites, going 6-14-1 ATS this season. This could be a prime OVER game with a poor Atlanta defense taking on one of the best offensive teams in the league that features Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
The OVER is 27-20 in Atlanta's games this season.
Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Pacers, and they have struggled in that spot this season, going just 2-7 ATS.
The Kings are coming off a loss to Miami, but they have covered in in seven games as a road favorite -- going 7-6-1.
Toronto Raptors vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Toronto snapped a losing streak in its last game, beating the Chicago Bulls as a 6.5-point underdog, but the team now is on the road against one of the best home teams in the NBA -- the Houston Rockets.
Houston is 16-9-1 ATS at home this season while the Raptors are just 7-17 straight up on the road.
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
The Grizzlies took the first meeting between these teams this season even without Ja Morant and Desmond Bane in action.
This is the second night of a back-to-back for Memphis, where it is 4-4 ATS this season. The Warriors are 11-7 ATS on the road, but just 2-4 ATS as road favorites.
Orlando Magic vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
This is a battle between two of the top five defensive rated teams in the NBA this season. The UNDER could be in play, as it has hit in 55.3 percent of Orlando's games and 53.2 percent of Minnesota's.
The Wolves have gone 9-8-2 ATS when favored at home this season. Orlando is 12-9 ATS as a road underdog.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
This game has two trends that match up well for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
OKC is 13-6 against the spread as a home favorite this season while the Charlotte Hornets are just 8-15 ATS as road underdogs. The Hornets could be on blowout watch tonight.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
New Orleans is one of the best road teams in the NBA against the spread, going 13-9-1 ATS this season.
San Antonio will look to steal a win, but the team is just 11-13 ATS as a home team, with a lot of those losses coming as a home dog.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is one of the best home teams in the league straight up, and the team is also 12-10-1 ATS when favored at home.
The Nuggets are hoping to get Nikola Jokic back in action in this game. Portland enters this matchup with a 12-14 ATS record as a road underdog.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.