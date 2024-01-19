Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Friday, Jan. 19)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Friday, Jan. 19.
By Peter Dewey
Friday's NBA action features several intriguing games, including the Boston Celtics taking on the defending champion Denver Nuggets
There are seven games for bettors to dive into, as the NBA postponed the Golden State Warriors-Dallas Mavericks game following the tragic death of assistant coach Dejan Milojević.
Here are two marquee games that will be of high interest tonight, which bettors certainly can look to bet on:
- Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics
- Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Using the latest odds, I have some key trends to look at -- as well as updating odds widgets -- to help you get started on Friday's games.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The Los Angeles Lakers have won two games in a row, and they look to be getting back on track ahead of Friday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets.
Brooklyn is just 6-8 against the spread as a road underdog and has won just three of its last 17 games.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
The San Antonio Spurs blew out the Charlotte Hornets by 36 points in their meeting earlier this month, but oddsmakers have set the Spurs as underdogs on the road on Friday.
Charlotte has yet to cover the spread (0-3) in a game as a home favorite this season.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
This is a clash of two teams that have been great against the spread, but Orlando is still down Franz Wagner.
The Magic are 6-2 ATS as home underdogs while the Sixers are 7-3 ATS when favored on the road.
Denver Nuggets vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
The Boston Celtics are a perfect 20-0 at home, and Denver has struggled this season when set as a road dog.
While I expect this game to be entertaining, I can't get past the fact that the Nuggets are just 1-3 against the spread as road underdogs this season. Boston should be in a good spot to extend this home winning streak.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
The Atlanta Hawks have struggled to cover the spread all season long, going 10-30 through their first 40 games -- the worst mark in the NBA.
Now, the team is a road underdog against a Miami Heat team that comes into this matchup with a 8-7 record against the spread when favored at home.
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix is on a three-game winning streak entering Friday's game, but the team has a tough matchup against a New Orleans team that has won seven of its last 10 games.
The Pelicans come into this game with an 8-6 record against the spread as home favorites. The Suns are just 3-4 ATS as road underdogs.
Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Pacers, who are just 1-6 against the spread in that spot this season.
However, the team pulled off an upset against the Sacramento Kings last night and could have Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) and Pascal Siakam (trade) in action tonight against a Portland team that has been one of the worst in the NBA.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.