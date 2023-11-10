Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Friday, Nov. 10)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game on Friday, Nov. 10.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA's In-Season Tournament continues with group play on Friday, Nov. 10. There are nine different games on Friday night, with a pair of primetime matchups on ESPN as well.
The ESPN game in the late window is between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns, the second time this season that we'll see LeBron James and Kevin Durant go head-to-head. The Lakers won the first meeting between these teams behind a huge fourth-quarter showing from James.
Last Friday, the In-Season Tournament play was some of the best regular-season basketball we've seen, with plenty of close games across the slate.
That could be the case again on Friday, with some teams playing their first matchup of group play. If you're looking to bet on these games, the BetSided team has you covered with an odds comparison widget that shares the best available price for every game on the slate.
Best NBA Odds for Every In-Season Tournament Game Today
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
