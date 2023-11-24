Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Friday, Nov. 24)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game on Black Friday.
By Peter Dewey
After a day off for Thanksgiving, the NBA returns on Friday with a 10-game slate that begins with the Boston Celtics taking on the Orlando Magic at 2:30 p.m. EST.
There are several intriguing matchups on Friday, with the New York Knicks and Miami Heat renewing their rivalry from last season's playoffs, and the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry taking on Victo Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
With so many games in acton, we have lined up the best odds available for each game to help bettors get the best number in the market before they make their bets.
Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is the better team in this early afternoon matchup, but the Celtics struggled against Orlando last season.
To make things worse for Boston, Orlando is a league best 12-3 against the spread this season while the Celtics are just 2-5-2 ATS as road favorites...
Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
The Memphis Grizzlies were blown out by the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, and now they have to take on a red-hot Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
Phoenix is just 1-2-1 ATS as a road favorite, but as long as Durant and Devin Booker play, the team should be able to win this game.
Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat played some defensive battles in the playoffs last season, and they have both hit the UNDER more often than the OVER this season.
This game could ride on whether or not Bam Adebayo (questionable) suits up.
Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Toronto and Chicago are two playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference that haven't gotten off to the best starts.
However, Chicago is also one of the worst teams to bet on, going just 5-10-1 against the spread this season.
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
If the Pacers are playing, points are going to be scored. The team is No. 1 in offensive rating and pace so far this season, hitting the OVER in 13 of its 14 games.
Does that continue against a Detroit team that is No. 26 in offensive rating?
Denver Nuggets vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
The Houston Rockets have been impressive to open this season, and they could be in a great spot to cover against the defending champs.
The Denver Nuggets are a dreadful 1-7 against the spread as road favorites this season.
Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
These teams are No. 2 and No. 5 in pace this season, so we could see a high-scoring game in Milwaukee.
The last time they matched up, the final score was 142-129 in favor of the Bucks.
Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
The Minnesota Timberwolves have the No. 1 defensive rating in the NBA, but can they slow down a high-powered Sacramento offense?
The Wolves are are a perfect 5-0 against the spread when favored at home.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
It's been tough sledding for Golden State at times this season, but the team has a prime bounce-back spot as a massive favorite against the San Antonio Spurs.
Still, Golden State is 0-6 ATS as a home favorite this season.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
New Orleans (9-5-1 ATS) is one of the best teams to bet on in the NBA so far this season when it comes to cover the spread.
The team now gets a Clippers team that is starting to turn things around with James Harden in the fold.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.