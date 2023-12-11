Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Dec. 11)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game in action on Monday, Dec. 11.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA's In-Season Tournament is over, and after an off day for the entire league on Sunday, we're back with 13 games in action on Monday night.
There are several intriguing matchups to bet on, including the Chicago Bulls, who are surging as of late, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks.
There are a ton of stars in action from Paolo Banchero and Donovan Mitchell (facing off in Cavs-Magic) to Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and more with nearly every team playing.
We have and odds comparison tool below to make sure that you get the best number for each game on the slate tonight.
Best NBA Odds Today, Dec. 11
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
