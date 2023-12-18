Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Dec. 18)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game in action on Monday, Dec. 18.
By Peter Dewey
The NBA treats us to a massive slate on Monday night, with the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James hosting the New York Knicks in a standalone game at 10:30 p.m. EST.
Before that, we have several great matchups on Monday with the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic taking on Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and Jimmy Butler facing his former team -- the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have been elite this season.
Those aren't the only big games, as the surging Chicago Bulls take on Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the night. With so many great matchups to bet on -- bettors are going to want to get the best odds available to them.
Lucky for you, we have that and a quick breakdown of each NBA matchup on Monday.
If you’re looking to bet on any game in the NBA tonight, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets (if your team wins).
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Houston has been one of the better teams against the spread this season, but this is the second night of a back-to-back. The Rockets are currently 1-0-1 against the spread in those games.
Cleveland is banged up, missing both Darius Garland (fractured jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee surgery) in this one.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Odds, Spread and Total
The Clippers own the longest winning streak in the NBA (seven games) after blowing out the New York Knicks on Saturday night.
The Pacers need Tyrese Haliburton (who missed Saturday's game) to return from injury to have a chance to win this one.
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Coby White has been on fire for the Bulls, who have won five of their last 10. However, the team is just 3-10 on the road.
Joel Embiid may have a field day for the Sixers against Nikola Vucevic and company.
Detroit Pistons vs. Atlanta Hawks Odds, Spread and Total
Detroit has lost 23 straight games, three away from tying the NBA record.
Atlanta is just 3-7 at home this season, so maybe this is the game the Pistons break the streak?
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Minnesota has the No. 1 defense in the NBA, but the Heat could be getting guard Tyler Herro back in this game.
Herro is expected to return at some point this week from an ankle injury. He's only played in eight games this season.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Charlotte lost badly to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night, the team's fourth straight loss.
Can Toronto, who is just 4-5 against the spread as a home favorite this season, pull of a win to move up the standings in the East?
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
This is Memphis' last game without Ja Morant (or it should be) as his 25-game suspension is coming to a close.
OKC has been money as a home favorite this season, going 6-2 ATS and winning those games by an average margin on 13.3 points per game.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Luka Doncic vs. Nikola Jokic? Sign me up.
Denver lost a heartbreaker against Oklahoma City on Saturday, but the team is still 10-2 at home on the season. This is a tough matchup between two teams battling for a top three spot in the West.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
The Nets are one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread this season, going 17-7-1 in their first 25 games.
However, the Jazz have been elite as home dogs, going 6-3 ATS so far this season. They won outright as a home dog against the Knicks last Wednesday.
Washington Wizards vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Washington is in the second night of a back-to-back, and the team may be in trouble against a high-powered Kings offense.
The Wizards ranks 30th in the NBA in defensive rating this season. Keegan Murray (12 3-pointers on Saturday) is a player to watch for the Kings in this one.
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Odds, Spread and Total
The New York defense has been terrible without Mitchell Robinson, and Jericho Sims will likely struggle to contain Anthony Davis on Monday.
The Lakers are an impressive 10-2 straight up at home, but just 5-5 ATS as home favorites.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.