Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Jan. 1)
Breaking down the best odds available for every game in the NBA on Monday, Jan. 1.
By Peter Dewey
Happy New Year, NBA fans!
Is there a better way to bring in the New Year than a strong NBA slate that gives us an afternoon game on a Monday?
I don't think so, and I'm going to break down every matchup for Monday's slate with the latest odds, trends and a lean to help you get a head start betting on the NBA in 2024.
There are eight games onJan. 1, including a rematch between the Indiana Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks. We all remember what happened the last time these teams played, with Giannis Antetokounmpo charging towards the Indiana locker room for his game ball after a massive scoring night.
Could there be some bad blodd in that matchup? I'll break down that game and more for Monday in the NBA.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. New York Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
This is an early start, and it's possible the Knicks have some of the players from their trade with the Toronto Raptors in action on Monday.
If not, the team may be in trouble against a Minnesota team that ranks No. 1 in the NBA in defensive rating. I still lean with the Wolves here, as the team dominated the Knicks in Minnesota earlier this season.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
The Raptors lost to the Detroit Pistons in their last game, but they could have newly acquired players Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett active for this game.
If that's the case, Toronto may be able to put up a fight against a Cleveland team that is solid on the road this season, going 8-6-1 against the spread.
Detroit Pistons vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
Does Detroit win two in a row?
Most likely not, and the team has to face one of the best home teams in the NBA on Monday.
Houston is an impressive 11-5-1 ATS at home, including 5-2-1 ATS as a home favorite. I lean with the Rockets to cover and the Pistons to start a new losing streak.
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
The Bucks and Pacers could be in line for a high-scoring game after combining for 247 and 266 points in their first two meetings this season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo has killed Indiana this season, putting up 37 and 64 points in his two meetings with the team. I love his OVER points total in this one, and I'd lean with the OVER since these teams are No. 1 and No. 4 in the league at hitting the OVER this season.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Charlotte has been undermanned due to an injury to LaMelo Ball, and now it has to take on the Denver Nuggets on the road.
Denver is elite at home, going 13-3 straight up at Ball Arena this season. My favorite bet in this one will likely be on Denver in the first quarter. The team has a league best net rating at home in the first quarter this season.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix's Big 3 is finally healthy -- for how long, we don't know -- and that's a bad sign for Portland on Monday.
The Suns blew out the Hornets in their last game, and the Blazers may not have the offensive firepower to keep pace. That being said, the Blazers are 9-6 ATS as road dogs this season...
Dallas Mavericks vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
Luka Doncic has been going beserk as of late, and his OVER PRA seems to be a must bet. Doncic has scored 39 or more points alone in four straight games.
Utah is the best team in the NBA against the spread at home, going 11-3, so Mavs bettors may want to look to the prop market in this one.
Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Clippers Odds, Spread and Total
The Clippers are really starting to find something with James Harden on the roster, and now they get to take on a Heat team that has been banged up all season.
Miami's injury report will be key to watch for bettors in this one since Jimmy Butler had missed several games before returning and playing just 23 minutes against Utah on Saturday.
The Clippers are 9-8 ATS at home this season while Miami si 10-7 ATS on the raod.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.