Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Jan. 22)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Monday, Jan. 22.
By Peter Dewey
There are eight games in the NBA on Monday night, as we approach two weeks until this season's trade deadline.
Several teams are looking to prove that they belong in the playoff conversation, while others may be looking to sell if they can't make a push over the next two weeks.
On Monday night, we have some terrific matchups, including a showdown between reigning league MVP Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers and No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. It'll be interesting to see how Wemby handles being matched up with an elite scorer like Embiid.
Later in the night, the Boston Celtics look to sweep the second night of a back-to-back when they take on Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks. Boston will see some familiar faces in Dallas including Irving and Grant Williams.
With eight games to bet on, we have a one-stop shop to the latest odds and some key trends to know heading into tonight's games.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Milwaukee and Detroit combined for 277 points on Saturday, with the Bucks pulling out a five-point win.
Can the Pistons cover the spread again as massive home underdogs? The team is 8-9-1 ATS as a home dog this season.
The Bucks, on the other hand, are just 7-10 against the spread as road favorites. This is a high total, but the Bucks do love to push the pace, which could help us get another OVER on Monday.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic Odds, Spread and Total
Orlando is coming off a nice win at home against the Miami Heat on Sunday, and now the team hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers -- the third meeting between these teams this season.
Franz Wagner returned to action for the Magic last night, but will he play on the second night of a back-to-back? It seems up in the air.
Orlando is one of the best teams in the NBA as a home underdog, improving to 7-3 ATS with yesterday's win.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Philadelphia 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
This is going to be the best matchup of the early window, as Wemby vs. Embiid is must-watch television.
Philly has been terrific when favored at home -- going 15-5 against the spread -- but this is a massive number to lay, even against a bad Spurs team. San Antonio is 10-12 ATS as a road dog in the 2023-24 season.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
The Grizzlies are down several key players (Marcus Smart, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Steven Adams, Brandon Clarke), but the team could be undervalued on Monday against a Toronto team that has lost seven of its last 10 games.
The Raptors are 6-6 ATS as home favorites this season. Memphis is 9-10 ATS as a road underdog.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
We have yet another massive spread in the Timberwolves-Hornets game, but Charlotte is awful as a road underdog, going 7-14 against the spread this season.
The Wolves are 8-7-2 ATS as home favorites, but their defense should give them a massive advantage in this matchup.
Boston Celtics vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
Boston is on the second night of a back-to-back, where it is 4-3 against the spread this season.
Dallas is 4-3 ATS as a home dog entering this matchup. Boston failed to cover on Sunday as an 11-point favorite against Houston.
Chicago Bulls vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix beat the Tyrese Haliburton-less Indiana Pacers by seven points last night, but the team is just 6-13-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
Chicago has also struggled as a road dog, going just 6-9 ATS in the 2023-24 campaign.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
The Hawks are just 11-31 against the spread this season, but the Kings have struggled as home favorites this season, going 8-11 ATS.
Trae Young (concussion) won't play in this game for the Hawks, which should help the Kings pull out a win and potentially a cover.
