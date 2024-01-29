Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Jan. 29)
Breaking down the best odds for the three NBA games in action on Monday, Jan. 29.
By Peter Dewey
Monday is a massive day in the NBA, as there are 12 different games to dive into, including a matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.
Doc Rivers is expected to make his head coaching debut for the Bucks tonight, and he'll have a tough task against an MVP candidate in Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.
In the Western Conference, the two top teams in the conference face off, as the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to get revenge on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC lost outright to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, a shocking game in the five-game Sunday slate.
With so many different games to dive into, betting on this slate can be a little overwhelming. That's why we have you covered with the latest odds for every game and some key betting trends to help begin your analysis for each matchup.
New York Knicks vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
The New York Knicks won't have two-time All-Star Julius Randle in this game after he dislocated his shoulder on Saturday, and that's likely why they are just 7.5-point favorites in this matchup.
New York is 12-2 since the OG Anunoby trade, and the team is one of the best in the NBA as a road favorite -- going 8-3 ATS. The Hornets, on the other hand, are just 8-9 ATS as home dogs this season.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Evan Mobley is expected to return for the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, but he will be on a minutes limit. Mobley's return would be a massive boost for Cleveland against a tough Clippers team that is 22-4 since the start of December.
The Cavs are just 1-4 ATS as home dogs this season. Los Angeles is 9-5 ATS as a road favorite.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Boston was blown out by the Clippers at home on Saturday, but the Celtics are eight-point favorites with Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Boston has just two home losses all season, posting a 13-9 ATS record at TD Garden. However, the Pelicans are an impressive 7-4-1 ATS as road underdogs.
Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds, Spread and Total
We have a pick'em in Brooklyn between the Nets and Utah Jazz.
After a few losses in a row, the Jazz have won back-to-back games, but they are just 9-17 straight up on the road this season. Brooklyn is 11-12 at home, although it has won just three of its last 10 games.
Phoenix Suns vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second night of a back-to-back for the Suns, who lost to the Orlando Magic on Sunday evening.
Phoenix is just 4-4 ATS as a road dog and now has lost back-to-back games with poor fourth quarter showings. Miami is 8-9 ATS as a home favorite and is in the midst of a six-game losing streak.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets Odds, Spread and Total
This is the fourth meeting between these teams this season, with the Lakers taking the last two contests.
The Rockets are are 16-8 at home, but their record has suffered since they are just 5-16 on the road. The Lakers are very similar, going 17-8 at home and 7-15 on the road. Houston may have a slight edge as a pick'em in this game.
Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Odds, Spread and Total
The Grizzlies had their three-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night, but they did cover the spread.
The team is just 4-8 ATS as a home underdog and 3-4 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back. The Kings, on the other hand, are 7-5-1 ATS as road favorites in the 2023-24 campaign.
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
This is the fourth meeting between these teams this season, and OKC has a chance to take the series with a win.
After a brutal loss on Sunday, the Thunder are still favored in this game. The team is 13-4 ATS as a home favorite and 5-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Minnesota is just 3-5 ATS as a road dog in the 2023-24 campaign.
Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
Two of the worst teams in the NBA face off in San Antonio tonight. The Spurs are actually playing much better as of late, winning four of their last 10 games.
The team is also a perfect 3-0 ATS as a home favorite this season. Washington is solid on the road, going 14-9-1 ATS as a road underdog.
Orlando Magic vs. Dallas Mavericks Odds, Spread and Total
The Magic picked up a huge win on Sunday, but now they take on Luka Doncic on the second night of a back-to-back.
Orlando is just 4-5 ATS in that spot this season. On the bright side for Orlando fans, the Mavericks are 7-8 against the spread as home favorites.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
The Nuggets are one of the best home teams in the NBA, going 18-4 straight up and 11-10-1 ATS in those games.
The Bucks have been road dogs just two other times this season, going 1-1 ATS in those matchups.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Odds, Spread and Total
The key in this game will be whether or not Tyrese Maxey an Joel Embiid suit up. Both players are listed as questionable.
Portland lost on Sunday night, and the team is just 8-8 ATS as a home dog. However, it is a league best 6-2 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back.
