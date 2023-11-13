Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Nov. 13)
Breaking down the best odds for every NBA game on Monday, Nov. 13.
By Peter Dewey
Even though there are just four games in the NBA on Monday, this is still a loaded slate with the New York Knicks taking on the Boston Celtics and the Sacramento Kings hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers later in the night.
Since there are just four games to bet on, I went into a deeper dive to explain the odds for each of these games on Monday. If you're looking to get the best number available, our odds widgets below have you covered.
They will share the best price in the market for the sportsbooks that are legal where you are located. Pretty sweet, huh?
New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
For the second time this season, the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics square off. New York kept things interesting at Madison Square Garden when these teams played their season opener, but Boston ultimately came away with a win.
Now, the Celtics are nine-point favorites at home against a Knicks team that dominated the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday afternoon.
New York is one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread -- going 5-2-2 this season -- but Boston has five wins by double digits in the 2023-24 season. New York did play Boston tough in their first meeting, so I lean with the Knicks here.
Since Tom Thibodeau took over as New York's head coach, the team is a league best 24-14-2 against the spread on the second night of back-to-backs.
Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
This is the second game of a back-to-back for Washington, who lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon.
Now, the team has to take on the Toronto Raptors, who are looking for a win after they were blown out by Boston on Saturday night.
Toronto is just 4-5 this season, but the team is 2-1 against the spread as a favorite. This could be a high-scoring game since Washington plays at the No. 5 pace in the NBA and ranks just 24th in the league in defensive rating.
Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
What is up with the Bucks this season?
The team has played a ton of close games, with each of its five wins coming by eight or fewer points. Milwaukee is fresh off of back-to-back losses to the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic, and I don't love laying nearly double digits with this team against a division rival.
The Chicago Bulls are just 4-6 this season, but Milwaukee is a league worst 1-7-1 against the spread. I'd take the points with the Bulls at this current number.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Cleveland is riding high after a road win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night, and the team has a chance to take down a shorthanded Sacramento Kings team (without De'Aaron Fox) on Monday.
Cleveland comes into this game as a three-point road favorite, a spot where it is 0-3 against the spread so far this season.
The Kings have won two straight and are 4-4 straight up this season, but they'll have their hands full with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland tonight. I lean towards the underdog to cover here, but this short spread could go either way.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.