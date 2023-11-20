Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Monday, Nov. 20)
Breaking down the best odds available for every NBA game in action on Monday.
By Peter Dewey
There are eight games in the NBA on Monday night, giving bettors plenty of options in case they don't want to exclusively bet on the Super Bowl rematch on Monday Night Football.
There are some exciting NBA games tonight, especially the New York Knicks-Minnesota Timberwolves battle, which features two of the best defenses in the Association.
We have the odds for each game with the best number available in the market at each sportsbook, as well as a breakdown for each game to help you place your NBA bets.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
We could have a barnburner in Washington, D.C. on Monday night.
The Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks are both bottom 10 teams in the NBA in defensive rating, and they both play at fast paces -- ranking No. 2 (Washington) and No. 6 (Milwaukee) in the NBA.
The bucks are starting to find a stride -- winning four straight -- while the Wizards have dropped their last five games.
Denver Nuggets vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
The Denver Nuggets lost again on the road on Sunday, and they are jut 1-5 against the spread as road favorites this season.
Can they turn that around against a reeling Detroit Pistons team that is just 2-12 and has lost 11 straight?
Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Boston survived a scare against the Memphis Grizzlies last night, and now it takes on a struggling -- and banged up -- Charlotte team.
The Hornets have dropped four straight games and their last six home games (just 1-6 at home this season). This should be a prime spot for the Celtics to get a blow out win, but so was last night.
Bettors will want to watch the injury report to see if anyone sits out the second night of a back-to-back for Boston.
New York Knicks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
This should be a defensive battle, as the Knicks (No. 5) and Timberwolves (No. 3) are elite defensive teams.
New York has really played well on its road trip, taking the last three games. However, the Wolves are are 9-3 this season and a perfect 5-0 at home. I lean towards the UNDER rather than a side here, but I wouldn't be shocked to see Minnesota take this game.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs Odds, Spread and Total
The Los Angeles Clippers finally picked up a win in the James Harden era, defeating the Houston Rockets on Friday night behind a huge four-point play from Harden in the waning seconds.
Now, they find themselves as nine-point road favorites against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
I lean towards the Spurs in this spot with the Clippers still trying to gel. Los Angeles hasn't covered since adding Harden and is 4-7 ATS overall this season.
Miami Heat vs. Chicago Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
The Chicago Bulls erased a 20-point first quarter deficit on Saturday night to beat the Miami Heat, and they are once again home underdogs on Monday.
Miami had been on a big winning streak prior to Saturday's loss, but the team has struggled as a favorite from a betting perspective, going 3-6 against the spread.
Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans Odds, Spread and Total
The Sacramento Kings have now won six straight games, going 4-0 since De'Aaron Fox returned from an ankle injury.
The New Orleans Pelicans are a tough opponent at home, and these teams have both been solid ATS. Sacramento is 8-4 on the season against the spread, and New Orleans is 7-5-1.
After putting up 129 points on Sunday, the Kings are averaging over 127 points per game when Fox plays this season. I don't mind taking them as slight favorites.
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors Odds, Spread and Total
The Golden State Warriors have lost six straight games, yet oddsmakers have them heavily favored at home against the Houston Rockets.
This is the second game of a back-to-back for Houston, who lost by one to the Los Angeles Lakers last night. Houston is 7-3-1 against the spread this season, and it could be the right bet with the Warriors struggling to find any offense outside of Stephen Curry this season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.