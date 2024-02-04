Best NBA Odds for Every Game Today (Sunday, Feb. 4)
Breaking down the best odds and trends for every NBA game in action on Sunday, Feb. 4.
By Peter Dewey
This week marks the first Sunday since the start of the NFL season without a meaningful football game, which means the NBA takes center stage on Sunday, Feb. 4.
There are nine games in action in the Association, giving bettors plenty of chances to bet on a side, prop bet or total!
Every day, the BetSided team shares the best odds available for each game, as well as some key trends to get you started on betting the NBA.
Let's dive into Sunday's exciting slate:
Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Odds, Spread and Total
Orlando holds the No. 8 seed in the NBA, and the team has been solid as a road favorite this season, going 4-1 against the spread.
The Pistons are 11-9-1 ATS as home dogs, and they pulled off the upset of the week last Sunday, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder straight up. Can the Pistons pull off another miracle on Feb. 4?
Phoenix Suns vs. Washington Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Phoenix is massively favored against one of the worst defenses in the NBA in the Washington Wizards.
Washington is a dreadful 6-13 against the spread as a home underdog, but don't be so quick to bet on Phoenix.
The Suns have struggled as road favorites -- and against the spread overall -- this season. When favored on the road, the Suns are just 6-8-1 ATS.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Boston Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Marcus Smart makes his return to Boston on Sunday, although he won't play in the game due to a finger injury.
The Celtics are 17.5-point favorites against the banged up Grizzlies, a massive number to lay with any team. Boston won the first meeting between these teams by just two points.
Memphis is also 12-10 ATS as a road dog while the Cetlics are 13-12 ATS as home favorites.
Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
This should be an offensive showcase, and the total at 237.5 may be too low.
Indiana and Charlotte rank No. 26 and No. 30 in the NBA in defensive rating, and the Pacers have the No. 1 offense in the league. Plus, Indiana loves to push the pace, ranking No. 2 in the NBA in that category.
The OVER is 29-20-2 in Indiana's games and 25-22 in Charlotte's games in the 2023-24 season.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Miami Heat Odds, Spread and Total
The Clippers are favored on the road against the Miami Heat, and they've thrived in that spot this season, going 10-7 against the spread.
The Heat are a league worst 0-5 against the spread when set as a home underdog.
Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Odds, Spread and Total
Houston's road struggles are obvious this season -- the team is just 5-16 straight up on the raod -- and it comes into a matchup with the league's top defense in Minnesota.
The Wolves are 9-9-2 ATS as home favorites while Houston is just 6-11-1 ATS as a road underdog.
Toronto Raptors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Odds, Spread and Total
The Raptors are struggling since the OG Anunoby trade, and now they have to take on an OKC team that is 14-6 ATS as a home favorite, winning those matchups by an average margin of nearly 14 points per game.
Toronto is 10-10-1 ATS as a road dog this season.
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz Odds, Spread and Total
The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a huge win over Dallas on Saturday night, but the team is a slight underdog in Utah with a chance players sit out the second night of a back-to-back.
The Jazz are elite at home, going 6-2 ATS as home favorites. Milwaukee is 4-3 ATS on the second night of a back-to-back this season.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets Odds, Spread and Total
Denver is one of the best home teams in the NBA, and it beat Portland by 12 in the first meeting between these teams this season on Friday.
Portland is 13-14 ATS as a road dog this season, but it would have covered a 14-point spread on Friday night.
